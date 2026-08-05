Homewood Community Center gyms to close temporarily for renovations

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation

Both gymnasiums at the Homewood Community Center will temporarily close beginning Aug. 10 as Homewood Parks and Recreation completes court repairs and renovations.

The project, which affects both Court A and Court B, is expected to take three to four weeks. During the closure, fitness classes and the Community Center's Fitness Center will remain open.

Total Access members will continue to have access to gym facilities at the Lee Center during the renovation. A Lee Center schedule, including member free play, pickleball sessions and other programming, will be available by Aug. 7 on the city's website and at the Homewood Community Center front desk.

Active morning basketball memberships will be paused during the project and automatically extended by one month at no additional cost once the gyms reopen. Morning basketball will not be offered at any other city facility during the renovation.

Pickleball memberships also will be extended by one month at no additional cost. Pickleball sessions will be held at the Lee Center throughout the renovation, with schedules available online and at the Community Center front desk.

Homewood Parks and Recreation said the improvements are intended to enhance the facility and thanked residents for their patience during the temporary closure.