Homewood Committee meetings bring new city clerk, ambulance service and speed bumps

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood Several Homewood Committees met on Aug. 19 to address business.

Homewood Committees gathered on Monday for their regularly scheduled meetings.

Highlights from the finance meeting include:

Item 06.08.24: The Community Foundation showcased a plan asking the city to fund a year-long microtransit pilot in Homewood. This service would let people book rides on multi-passenger vehicles using a simple app, offering a flexible transit solution. The full service carries a price tag of $750k for the year. The committee carried the item over for more discussion to possibly include this in any upcoming coming budgetary considerations for 2025.

Item 07.08.24: Committee approved a request to review contract for a new ambulance service. Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead recommended using Regional Paramedical Service (RPS) instead of relying on the fire department for most medical calls. RPS would focus solely on Homewood, handling calls only from the city's 911 center. Right now, every 911 call triggers a fire truck response with a set team, which would change with this new service. This shift aims to streamline response efforts and allocate resources more efficiently. If the council approves the change, the city will send an ambulance only to calls that originate from a healthcare type facility, instead of a fire truck and additional personal. This means they have staff on site to render aid but only need transport to the hospital.

Item 09.08.24: Committee approved a request from Mayor McClusky to appoint Bo Seagrist as the new city clerk for Homewood. He has been the interim clerk since Melody Salter's retirement earlier this year. The full council will vote on this item to approve his new role next Monday.

Highlights form the public safety meeting are as follows:

Item 04.07.24: Committee approved a request from Judith Wright, Library Director, for budget amendments to pay for installing speed bumps that are an effort to make the parking lot safer. This item will go before the full council for a vote August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm.

11.08.24 Committee approved a request to sign automatic aid agreement with the City of Mountain Brook for the sharing of fire personal. This agreement is vital for Homewood's ISO rating. The ISO (Insurance Services Office) Fire Score is a rating that determines how well the fire department can protect your community and home. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates, as a home that is less likely to be severely damaged or destroyed by fire is cheaper to insure. The Homewood Fire Department is among the top departments in the nation, with a Class 1 ISO Public Protection Classification. This item will go before the full council for a vote August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm.

The public works highlight is:

Item 07.07.24: Committee approved its lone item, which was a request for permission to work in the right of way to make alley improvements at 205 E Linwood. This item will now go before the full council for a vote August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm.

Special issues highlights are:

Item 13.08.24: Committee approved a new facilities use agreement to host events on the City Hall Plaza as the old contract is expiring. This item will go before the full council for a vote August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm.

16:08.24 Committee approved a request to use the City Hall Plaza on March 1, 2025 for the Wine 10K. This item will go before the full council for a vote August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm.

17.08.24 This item was sent out of committee without recommendation pending a public hearing, August 19, 2024 at 6:00pm, for a request to consider potential condemnation of property located at 185 Oxmoor Road. This is the old Waffle House location in West Homewood.

For more information or to see agendas and the full video of each meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3MfkS44.