Homewood coffee shops and Chamber of Commerce team up for holiday festivities

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Coffee shops across Homewood have teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the holidays.

This holiday season, Homewood coffee shops have partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to create the Homewood Holiday Coffee Trail. From Nov. 29- Dec. 20, Homewood residents can embark on a coffee journey throughout town for the chance of winning a grand prize.

Here's how it works"

Pick up your Coffee Trail Card at any of the participating coffee shops:

Frothy Monkey - 930 Oxmoor Road

Honest Coffee - 960 Oxmoor Road

Bitty & Beau’s - 1625 Oxmoor Road

Caveat - 2832 Linden Ave

O'Henry's - 2831 18th Street South or 569 Brookwood Village

Farm Bowl - 1920 29th Ave S

Valley Hotel Coffee Company - 2727 18th Street S

Baba Java - 817 Green Springs Hwy Suite 109

Order a seasonal or regular menu drink at each participating shop and get your card punched with each purchase.

Once your card is complete, bring it to the Homewood Chamber of Commerce, located at 7 Hollywood Blvd., by Dec. 20 to claim a free mug while supplies last and be entered into the grand prize giveaway. The grand prize includes gift cards from every participating coffee shop and a one-night stay at the Valley Hotel.

Drop-off Details: