Homewood City Schools score all A's in state report card

Homewood City Schools earned all A's in the Alabama Department of Education's report card for the 2023-24 school year.

The school system scored a 95 overall, increasing from the 2022-23 score of 94. They also scored well in all three of the federal accountability indicators, earning a 93.52 in academic achievement, 100 in academic growth and a 93.36 graduation rate. Last year, HCS scored 90.93 in academic achievement, 100 in academic growth and a 92.21 graduation rate.

“I am incredibly proud to announce that every school in our district received an A or higher on the 2023-2024 ALSDE Report Card," said HCS superintendent Justin Hefner. "I am immensely proud of our continued growth and success. While we continue to have great academic achievement, I am immensely proud of our schools’ ability to continue to grow our students academically."

Each school also earned its own grade, with Edgewood Elementary and shades Cahaba Elementary scoring a 99 and Hall-Kent Elementary scoring a 94. Homewood Middle School and Homewood High School also scored a 94.

HHS improved one point form last year's report, and Shades Cahaba jumped up two points.

"This achievement belongs to our entire school community," said Hefner. "Our educators, administrators, staff, families, and students all contribute to this success. We celebrate the growth at Homewood High, Hall-Kent, Shades Cahaba, and the district, while recognizing Homewood Middle and Edgewood for sustaining their outstanding performance."

To view the full report card for the district and each school, visit https://reportcard.alsde.edu/SelectSchool.aspx