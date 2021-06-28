Homewood City Schools receives Project Aware Grant

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ellen Maple, the school counselor at Hall-Kent Elementary School, speaks with students in Jenna Campbell’s first grade class about self-esteem as part of the Project Aware grant with Homewood City Schools.

Homewood City Schools are one of three school systems throughout the state that were awarded the Project Aware Grant. The program began in October 2018 and is in year three of a five-year grant cycle. The program is for students in K-12 and implemented at all five Homewood schools.

The grant comes from a partnership between the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Mental Health, along with other agencies. The goal of the project is to create and sustain comprehensive mental health services in schools and communities. This is done by using the Ci3T model: comprehensive, integrated three-tiered models of prevention.

Cristy York, director of Instruction for Homewood City Schools, and Carissa Anthony, prevention coordinator, have been in charge of the program. York was the Project Aware manager, but after her recent promotion to director of instruction, Anthony is now the grant manager.

The Ci3T model addresses the academic, behavioral and social/emotional needs of students using a continuum of support. Based on the students’ evaluation, they may receive additional support from a school-based mental health therapist.

The state agencies working with these schools expect to build a model program that will allow for expansion statewide along with a database of community services and programs that will allow the education and mental health departments to better coordinate services statewide to meet the needs of all the students, families and communities.

“This is to increase awareness and understanding of how to respond to youth mental health issues,” York said. “And to get them connected with services when there are mental health issues, whether in school or outside services, depending on what the situation is.”

The tiers of support are divided into three levels:

Tier 1 is support provided to all students that is more preventative in nature and is effective for around 80% of the students. This targets academics, behavior or social and emotional needs.

Tier 2 is more targeted interventions, which is usually effective for about 15% of students. Academic intervention can provide additional support, and behavior checklist monitoring adds another layer of support and can include small group counseling or individual counseling.

Tier 3 is the most intense level of support and includes about 5% of students who have needs significant enough for outside services being provided in addition to services at school.

“Our goal is to look at the whole child,” York said. “We look at all the information [academic, social and emotional] to make that determination.”

Anthony said if students are struggling with anxiety or depression, they can be referred to providers for assistance, including JBS Mental Health Authority, Impact Family Counseling or a private provider at the parent’s choice.

“We talk with them about looking for and finding a good fit and finding resources,” Anthony said.

York said a big part of the project funding is being used for student assistant counselors, which add a layer of support beyond the regular school counselors and possess a different skill set.

“We have two full-time school assistant counselors and one that is contracted,” she said. “A big part of what we use the Project Aware money for is to provide that personnel.”

After year five, their goal is that the student assistant counselors become a priority of the school system. Both women said those counselors are so invaluable that, if anything, they could see the schools adding more.

Anthony said at the state level, there is an interest in student mental health care from an educational perspective and that the Homewood schools are a little ahead of the curve because of the grant.

Over the last three years, some of the grant money has also been used to provide mental health first aid training for school employees. Sofar, over 300 employees have been trained, and their goal is to get all of the employees trained and also offer the training to community groups.

“Understanding behavior that is concerning and by getting the child plugged in and getting them help, we take away some of the stigma associated with mental health,” Anthony said.

“We’ve gotten good feedback from teachers who have gone through training and how they’ve put it to use almost immediately, and it has been really beneficial,” York said.

Statistics from screening processes have shown positive results for the program for both internalizing and externalizing behaviors.

Anthony said to make that kind of progress in helping children get the help they need early on is pretty phenomenal.

“It can change their trajectory in life,” she said. “The earlier we can intervene, the better.”