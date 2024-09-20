Homewood City Schools Proposes $75 Million Budget

× Expand Erin Nelson Sweeney Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Waldrop Stadium’s renovations and improvements include updates to the entrance, a new video scoreboard, improvements to the grandstands, new LED lights, and renovations to the locker rooms. Photographed on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The Homewood City Schools Board of Education got its second look at a proposed budget for fiscal year 2024/25 during a special budget hearing on September 10. If passed, the ambitious $74.75 million general fund budget will include a 7.85% increase in expenditures over 2023/24.

Of the proposed budget, 70% is earmarked for instruction, including salaries/benefits, materials and supplies, technology, textbooks and other related needs. Additionally, 12.32% of the budget will fund security, operations, and maintenance, while the remaining 17.68 % will go toward the preschool program, transportation, administrative costs, and local support transferred to each school, the child nutrition program, debt service and capital project funds.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson Justin Hefner

Homewood City School Superintendent Justin Hefner said the proposed budget reflects the Board of Education’s priorities and goals to enhance the academic opportunities for all students in the system’s five schools.

“Our budget is designed to distribute resources where they are most impactful. We invest in our teachers and staff, facilities, and supporting programs that prioritize student achievement,” Hefner said. “By focusing on these areas, we position ourselves to meet the needs of all of our students and families to ensure success and growth for every student in our district.”

The 2024/25 fiscal year is made up of 32% state funding and 3% funding from the Federal government, with the lion’s share, 65%, coming from local funding and other revenue sources. Additionally, the Board created the budget with no increase in local sales tax revenue and a 2% increase in property tax revenue. Homewood Board of Education president Judy Truitt said the support from the city of Homewood is key to the school system’s success.

“Homewood City Schools relationship with our elected officials and community is absolutely critical. We could not provide the high level, award-winning level of education, extracurricular activities, and individualized intervention programs that we do without our entire community’s support,” Truitt said. “Simply put, we would not be Homewood without it.”

The proposed budget also includes $4.3 million in capital improvements addressing an array of needs, like roof replacements at Hall Kent and Edgewood elementary schools and Homewood Middle School. The budget also includes several enhancements to Homewood High School such as renovations to the auditorium and back entrance, HVAC replacements, and improvements to the school’s electrical and fiber optics system.

Additionally, the budget funds upgrades to several HHS athletic amenities including renovations to the home side of Waldrop Stadium and turf enhancements for the school’s softball and baseball fields. HHS Athletic Director Rick Baguley said the planned improvements to Waldrop Stadium and the baseball and softball fields are a significant investment in the school’s student-athletes and athletic program as a whole.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Rick Baguley, the new Homewood High School athletic director.

“These upgrades not only enhance the functionality of our facilities but also create an environment that provides pride and community support,” Baguley said. “We want to provide our athletes with the best resources while also ensuring that our fans have a great experience when they come out to support the Patriots.”

The BOE is expected to vote on the 2024/25 fiscal year budget at its next regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.