Homewood City Council: What's on the agenda for July 14

Illustration by Sarah Owens
Homewood City Council will meet on Monday, and items on the agenda include a public hearing regarding traffic calming measures, signing a lease agreement with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for use of their parking deck and setting a public hearing for consideration to rezone the old police station at 1833 29th Avenue South.
Other items on the agenda include:
- 26.04.25 Request for consideration of BMSS Audit Brief
- 18.05.25 Bid Date set for July 8, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. for US 31 Tunnel Improvements
- 11.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with Gossett Construction for stormwater infrastructure projects
- 12.06.25 Request to approve change order for additional services from Hixson Consulting related to the City Hall and parking garage restoration project
- 13.06.25 Request to declare the following vehicles surplus: 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe (VIN#1GNLCDEC3GR127496); 2015 International 7300 (VIN #3HAZZMMR4GL211109); 2000 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD, (VIN #2GTEK19T6Y1229415) and declare miscellaneous Fire Department equipment surplus
- 14.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign contract with Ooma Inc.
- 15.06.25 Request for consideration for City Manager to renew contract with Huntress
- 16.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Managed Mobility Services
- 17.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Mobile Device Management (MDM) SupportServices
- 18.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter an agreement with EatonCorporation for the annual servicing and maintenance of the battery backup unit that supports the datacenter at City Hall
- 22.06.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice from Cobbs Allen for premium adjustment notice
- 23.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to be permitted to sign the copier renewal lease with Dex Imaging, previously Ameritek
- 19.06.25 Request to authorize the placement of a public fire hydrant at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Cook Street – Chief Brandon Broadhead, Fire Department20.06.25 Request permission to execute an amendment to a Through Road Agreement with Jefferson County
- 10.05.25 Public Hearing re-set for July 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of anAmended Development Plan for property at 800 Lakeshore Drive (PID #28-00-18-3-001-009.003) for Samford University's proposed Bulldog District to permit the construction of two separate residential villages that together would provide three new student residence halls, as well as associated on-campus parking facilities, courtyards, landscaping, and other site improvements; said development projects designed to address the University's continued growth in on-campus student enrollment. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC /Owner: Samford University (The Planning Commission had a vote of 6-0 for a favorable recommendation)