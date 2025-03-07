Homewood City Council: What's on the agenda for Monday's meeting

×
Staff photo
Homewood City Hall
The Homewood City Council is meeting on Monday, March 10, at 6 p.m. at Homewood City Hall. Here's what's on the agenda for this week's meeting:
- A public hearing for consideration to amend tax incentive agreement with Piggly Wiggly for its construction project.
- Discussion of cost savings and benefits of new Trane Chiller and Control Systems and to authorize the mayor to sign contract through end of the fiscal year.
- Request to authorize the mayor to sign a contract with Gonzalez-Strength & Associates for surveying services.
- Request to set a public hearing for the council's March 31 meeting for consideration of a resolution fixing the costs incurred in the demolition of the structures at 1509 Beckham Drive and assessing the same against the property.
- Request to contract Quality Architectural Metal & Roofing to make repairs to City Hall's roof.
- Request permission to authorize the mayor to sign a contract for design services with EDT, Inc.
- Request permission for Mayor to sign an amendment to an agreement with Kimley Horn on the U.S. 31 Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II project.
- Request to consider an ordinance to prevent parking at the Saulter pocket park for non-park visitors.
- Request to repeal the sign ordinance and repeal and replace the zoning ordinance.
- Request for consideration to rezone property at 8 Bonita Drive from a Neighborhood Preservation District to a C-2 Neighborhood Shopping District to permit the construction of a two-story medical office and clinic building.
- Request for consideration for an ABC 240 – Special Event – Non-Profit Tax-Exempt License for the Homewood Library Foundation Block Party in the Homewood Library parking lot.