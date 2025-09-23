Lane defeats Manzelli in runoff for Ward 3 council slot

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Lane for Homewood Chris Lane is running to represent Ward 3 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Chris Lane flipped the script Tuesday night in Homewood’s Ward 3 runoff — overtaking first-round frontrunner John Manzelli to win the final open City Council seat and complete the city’s new council–manager government.

Lane received 749 total votes, including absentee ballots, to Manzelli’s 688 — a swing of more than 230 votes from the Aug. 26 municipal election, where Manzelli had led the field with 633 votes and Lane trailed with 454.

With the runoff settled, Lane joins Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress and council members Paul Simmons, Nick Sims and Winslow Armstead — all elected last month — as Homewood’s first council under the new mayor–manager structure approved by voters last year.

“The voters have made a choice, and I vow to work with the City Manager, mayor and councilors to make this transition as seamless as possible,” Lane said during the campaign. Though he opposed the change in governance, Lane said he has already reached out to leaders in similar cities to prepare for the shift.

Manzelli, chair of theatre at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, campaigned on redevelopment and arts support. Lane, a longtime Homewood resident and founder of produce distributor C Lane Company, focused on transparency, fiscal responsibility and restoring public trust.

In a July interview, Lane said he was motivated to run after seeing key decisions made “behind closed doors.” He emphasized protecting the city’s schools, neighborhoods and businesses as Homewood approaches its 100th anniversary.

Tuesday’s result marks a major shift from the August vote, when Manzelli nearly avoided a runoff by falling just short of a majority. But Lane’s message of accountability and open governance appeared to gain traction in the weeks leading up to the runoff, helping him close the gap and ultimately surpass Manzelli.

With the Ward 3 race decided, all five council seats and the mayor’s office are now filled ahead of the city’s transition. Mayor-elect Andress previously said the new format would allow the council to focus on policy while City Manager Glen Adams handles day-to-day operations.

“You’re going to see how much better we are responsive,” Andress said on election night in August. “Now the council really can focus just on policy instead of maintenance issues.”

The new council will take take office in November as Homewood transitions fully to the mayor–council–manager system approved by voters in 2024.