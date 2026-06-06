Homewood City Council to meet Monday, June 8

The Homewood City Council on Monday, June 8, is scheduled to discuss potential moratoriums and zoning regulations related to data centers, as well as regulations for businesses that sell consumable hemp products.

The council received requests to discuss those items at its 5 p.m. work session.

Other items slated for discussion in the work session include a proposed agreement to pay the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority $792,000 for microtransit services in the city, a proposed agreement with CB&A Construction for improvements to the pedestrian tunnel under U.S. 31, and whether the city should offer employees an early retirement incentive.

See the full work session agenda (including other items) here. Any items brought forward during the work session could be carried into the council’s action meeting at 6 p.m.

The action meeting agenda includes:

A request to rezone two properties in the Rosedale community at 2773 and 2777 BM Montgomery St. from a C-2 neighborhood shopping district to a C-4 central business district to make way for a health and fitness center.

An agreement to hire Poole & Co. Architects to design a new public works site for the city at 1877 Citation Court, including four new metal buildings and the renovation of an existing building, with the basic architectural and engineering services fee set at $168,000

A proposal to add $20 to the cost of residential building permits to help fund the Alabama Construction Trade Academy

A proposal to allow the city manager to transfer budgeted money between city departments as long as the amount is $50,000 or less and to allow department directors to transfer budgeted money within their respective departments as long as the amount is $10,000 or less

A request to vacate a portion of an unnamed alley next to 200 Virginia Drive

A request to vacate a portion of a 20-foot alley between 115 Morris Blvd. and 1777 Morris Blvd.

A request to allow a retaining wall to extend into the city right of way next to 303 Ridge Road

A request for a restaurant retail liquor license for the Hilton Garden Inn at 520 Wildwood Circle N.

See the full agenda for the 6 p.m. action meeting here.