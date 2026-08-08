Homewood council to begin discussing Samford housing expansion

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewo These sketches show conceptual views of two student housing buildings for Samford University on the south side of Lakeshore Drive, next to the university's soccer and track complex and an existing office building shown in the background.

The Homewood City Council on Monday plans to take up Samford University’s request for approval to build two six-story buildings for student housing on the south side of Lakeshore Drive.

It’s one of many topics up for discussion in the council’s 5 p.m. work session and potentially could proceed to a vote at the 6 p.m. action meeting.

The Homewood Planning Commission on Tuesday of last week voted unanimously in favor of recommending the City Council approve Samford’s request. A Samford official told the Planning Commission the two buildings would contain 494 beds for students and have a limited amount of student-focused retail space on the main floor.

The project also would include landscaping, and pedestrian pathways and add 212 parking spaces to the 705 parking spaces already on the property by Samford’s soccer and track complex and adjoining commercial office building, records show.

Read more about Samford’s request here.

Other items on the council’s work session agenda include:

A request to allow an 18-hole outdoor putting facility with a full-service bar and grill in West Homewood at 504 and 508 Scott St. Read more about The Woods outdoor entertainment center here.

A request to fund the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama’s emergency assistance fund for residents of the Park at Buckingham apartment complex. City officials condemned multiple buildings in the apartment complex due to unsafe conditions, giving residents 30 days to vacate the premises.

A request to consider unsafe structures at 1556 29th Court S. and 1552 29th Court S.

A ban on electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations in underground parking garages and parking decks. Read more about that here.

A request to authorize the city manager to execute a contingency agreement with the Riley and Jackson law firm and associated counsel related to fire apparatus manufacturer antitrust litigation

A request to set up a new process for the city to consider and pass its annual city budget. City Manager Cale Smith plans to present a proposed fiscal 2027 budget to the council during its 6 p.m. meeting. The new process would require department heads to have budget requests to the city manager by June 1 and the city manager to present a proposed budget to the council at least 45 days before the beginning of the fiscal year (no later than Aug. 17). The council would then pass a budget before the beginning of the fiscal year, which is Oct. 1.

Other items on the agenda for the council’s 6 p.m. action meeting include: