Homewood City Council revises holiday pay policy for employees

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood fire Chief Brandon Broadhead discusses changes in holiday pay for city employees.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night approved a holiday pay policy for employees.

The measure addressed the city’s desire to not have unused holiday pay remaining on its ledger.

“The compromise we came to with the city was that they [employees] accrue it [holiday time] all year,” Fire Chief Brandon Broadhead said. “They can burn [use] it if staffing is available. But at the end of the year, we'll buy back whatever's left at the employee's straight rate, which is what the law states. It's a better option for the city, and if firefighters don't need the time, they get to sell it back.

“The city asked us if we could come back and work on a solution where they get to report out zero balances,” Broadhead said. “That's what we were able to accomplish. We came up with something we feel like meets our firefighters as well as the financial needs of the city. The mayor worked hard on that.”

The council also on Monday night passed three ordinances that will streamline future council meetings. The ordinances:

Allow staff presentations before motions

Allow the city attorney to summarize a proposed ordinance without having to read the entire ordinance

Authorize the presiding officer of the council to make and second motions

Allow the council to use the latest version of Robert’s Rules of Order to establish parliamentary procedure

“A lot of the procedures that we were doing were from the early '80s, before the internet,” Mayor Jennifer Andress said. We always put our packets for the meeting with the ordinances out on the Friday before the Monday [meeting] so there's plenty of time for the public to see that online. This allows the public to still see it online plenty of days before ... “without making the attorneys go through and read the legalese that's in that ordinance.”

In other action, the council: