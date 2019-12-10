City Council delays action on downtown rezoning

× Expand Homewood City Hall

The Homewood City Council — at its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 9 — chose to delay action on a controversial new downtown zoning plan until Monday, Dec. 16.

City Council President Peter Wright announced the decision to carry the item over to the council's next meeting at the end of a public hearing on the proposed zoning changes.

The hearing lasted for more than three hours and attracted at least 250 Homewood residents and business owners to the council chambers.

The zoning plan, which was given a favorable recommendation by the Homewood Planning Commission on Nov. 12, has generated much public comment in recent weeks.

Some residents and merchants have expressed concerns that the plan could have a negative impact on parking downtown and could open up the shopping strip on 18th Street South to mixed-use developments that could alter its character.

This story will be updated later today.