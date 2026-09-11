Homewood council to consider zoning change, public nuisance declarations Monday, Sept. 14

The Homewood City Council will hold public hearings on a rezoning request and three properties proposed for public nuisance declarations when it meets Monday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The council will consider rezoning a roughly 2,079-square-foot western portion of 1832 25th Court South from an institution district to a neighborhood preservation district, a change intended to bring that portion of the lot in line with the zoning of the rest of the property.

The council will also hold hearings on declaring three properties public nuisances due to excessive growth: 1045 Forrest Brook Drive, 608 Shades Creek Parkway and 1580 Berry Road.

Also on the agenda is an ordinance to declare city vehicles and equipment as surplus, along with several right-of-way requests from homeowners on Norfolk Lane, Manhattan Street and 16th Place South to extend retaining walls and drainage improvements into city right-of-way.

The council will vote on a first reading of revisions to the Beautification Board ordinance, and will consider a resolution fixing demolition costs of $16,500 as a lien against a property on 26th Avenue South following a prior condemnation.

Earlier in the day, the Homewood Beautification Board meets at noon at the Central Park Parks and Recreation building. The board's agenda includes updates on holiday lighting decorations, its Centennial Committee and street banners, along with standing reports on fall cleanup planning and community support efforts.

The agenda for the council meeting can be found at this link. The Homewood Star will have coverage of the meeting online later in the week.