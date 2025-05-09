Homewood City Council meets Monday: See what's on the agenda

×
Illustration by Sarah Owens
The Homewood City Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Items on the meeting agenda include:
OLD BUSINESS
- 24.03.25 Request permission to consider property issue at 1832 25 th Court South
- 07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road
- 23.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with White OakSolutions for IT Engineering Services
- 24.04.25 Request to execute a contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs
- 25.04.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS
- 28.04.25 Request to declare miscellaneous Police Department IT equipment
- 29.04.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract with Schoel Engineeringfor engineering design and Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilionfacility at the Greenway/Soccer Park
- 30.04.25 Request for consideration of Ordinances and Resolutions associated with the 2025General Election and Runoff
- 31.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support
- 43.04.25 Request for consideration to create Deputy Finance Director (Chief Accountant position)
- 32.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Mayfair and Ridge
- Road
- 33.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Carr and Broadway
- 34.04.25 Request for discussion of safety issues at the intersection of Oxmoor and St.
- Charles
- 36.04.25 Request permission to allow a parking space in the ROW at 908 Highland Road (Miss Sims Garden)
- 38.04.25 Request for consideration of a sign variance at 2822 Central Avenue, Suite A
- 09.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration to rezone 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00-19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to MXD (Mixed Use District) comprising Samford University's proposed Creekside District – West. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC to facilitate the development of a new mixed-use and pedestrian oriented community (The Planning Commission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation)
- 10.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00-19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) to include a diverse mix of commercial, retail, dining and entertainment uses, hospitality and conferencing facilities, some residential housing that would be limited to Samford University affiliated users, as well as 3 surface and structured parking, landscaping, and other site improvements. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC (The Planning Commission had a vote of 6-3 for a favorable recommendation)
- 11.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration to rezone1891, 1919, & 1921 South Lakeshore Drive and 1100 University Park Place (PID# 28-00-18-4-000-002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19-2-001-003.001, & (28-00-19-2-001-003.002) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to 1-3(Institutional District) comprising Samford University's proposed CreeksideDistrict – East. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC /Owner: Samford University to facilitate the construction of new athletic fields, supporting infrastructure, and open spaces for the shared use of Samford University and Homewood High Schoo (The Planning Commission had a vote of 7-2 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE
- 12.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1891, 1919, & 1921South Lakeshore Drive and1100 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-18-4-000-002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19-2-001-003.001, & 28-00-19-2-001-003.002) to include a mixture of recreational facilities including: a regulation size track and field stadium, a regulation soccer field, intramural/community recreation fields/courts, baseball diamond (existing ), as well as surface parking to support the development. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC /Owner: Samford University (The Planning Commission had a vote of 5-4 for a favorable recommendation)
- 13.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to amend Article IV of theZoning Ordinance of the City of Homewood to revise and update Section Z andSection GG relating to permitted uses in a PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to include Food and Beverage (drive-thru) with restrictions (The PlanningCommission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation)
NEW BUSINESS
11.05.25 Request for consideration for an ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor for Homewood Yummy Bowl Inc/dba Yummy Bowl at 109 Wildwood Pkwy
12.05.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of April 29 through May 12