Homewood City Council meets Monday: See what's on the agenda

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Homewood City Council will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Items on the meeting agenda include:

OLD BUSINESS

24.03.25 Request permission to consider property issue at 1832 25 th Court South

07.04.25 Request for consideration to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road

23.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign a contract with White OakSolutions for IT Engineering Services

24.04.25 Request to execute a contract with WallCraft for creek wall footing repairs

25.04.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice for auditing expenses to BMSS

28.04.25 Request to declare miscellaneous Police Department IT equipment

29.04.25 Request permission for City Manager to execute contract with Schoel Engineeringfor engineering design and Romtech for the purchase of a Restroom/Pavilionfacility at the Greenway/Soccer Park

30.04.25 Request for consideration of Ordinances and Resolutions associated with the 2025General Election and Runoff

31.04.25 Request to authorize the City Manager to sign an agreement with ICC-CDS for Laserfiche support

43.04.25 Request for consideration to create Deputy Finance Director (Chief Accountant position)

32.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Mayfair and Ridge

Road

33.04.25 Request for consideration of crosswalk for intersection of Carr and Broadway

34.04.25 Request for discussion of safety issues at the intersection of Oxmoor and St.

Charles

36.04.25 Request permission to allow a parking space in the ROW at 908 Highland Road (Miss Sims Garden)

38.04.25 Request for consideration of a sign variance at 2822 Central Avenue, Suite A

09.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration to rezone 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00-19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to MXD (Mixed Use District) comprising Samford University's proposed Creekside District – West. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC to facilitate the development of a new mixed-use and pedestrian oriented community (The Planning Commission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation)

10.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 & 601 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-19-2-001-003.003 & 28-00-19-2-001-003.004, & 29-00-24-1-007-004.000) to include a diverse mix of commercial, retail, dining and entertainment uses, hospitality and conferencing facilities, some residential housing that would be limited to Samford University affiliated users, as well as 3 surface and structured parking, landscaping, and other site improvements. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC / Owner: Samford University & University Park Holdings, LLC (The Planning Commission had a vote of 6-3 for a favorable recommendation)

11.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration to rezone1891, 1919, & 1921 South Lakeshore Drive and 1100 University Park Place (PID# 28-00-18-4-000-002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19-2-001-003.001, & (28-00-19-2-001-003.002) from PMUD (Planned Mixed-Use District) to 1-3(Institutional District) comprising Samford University's proposed CreeksideDistrict – East. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC /Owner: Samford University to facilitate the construction of new athletic fields, supporting infrastructure, and open spaces for the shared use of Samford University and Homewood High Schoo (The Planning Commission had a vote of 7-2 for a favorable recommendation) – Cale Smith, PE

12.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. for consideration of a Final Development Plan for property at 1891, 1919, & 1921South Lakeshore Drive and1100 University Park Place (PID # 28-00-18-4-000-002.000, 28-00-18-3-001-009.001, 28-00-19-2-001-003.001, & 28-00-19-2-001-003.002) to include a mixture of recreational facilities including: a regulation size track and field stadium, a regulation soccer field, intramural/community recreation fields/courts, baseball diamond (existing ), as well as surface parking to support the development. Applicant: Landmark Development Services Company, LLC /Owner: Samford University (The Planning Commission had a vote of 5-4 for a favorable recommendation)

13.04.25 Public Hearing set for June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to amend Article IV of theZoning Ordinance of the City of Homewood to revise and update Section Z andSection GG relating to permitted uses in a PMUD, Planned Mixed Use District to include Food and Beverage (drive-thru) with restrictions (The PlanningCommission had a vote of 9-0 for a favorable recommendation)

NEW BUSINESS

11.05.25 Request for consideration for an ABC 020 – Restaurant Retail Liquor for Homewood Yummy Bowl Inc/dba Yummy Bowl at 109 Wildwood Pkwy

12.05.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of April 29 through May 12