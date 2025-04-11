Homewood City Council meets Monday: See what's on the agenda

×
Staff photo
Homewood City Hall
The Homewood City Council is meeting on Monday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Items on the meeting agenda include:
- A request for consideration funding fire station design with bond money. The finance committee has previously voted 3-0 to recommend dropping this item.
- A request for a presentation of a city-wide traffic study. The public safety committee has previously voted 4-0 to take this item off the table.
- A request to authorize the city manager to sign a contract with CivicPlus for ordinance publications.
- A request for a fund change order relate to the City Hall and parking garage restoration project.
- A request to allow the city manager to sign agreement with Employee Assistance Service.
- A request to allow the mayor to sign a service agreement with Tyler Technologies to increase user licensing.
- Consideration of an ordinance prohibiting to prohibit parking on the west side of Mamie Foster/18th Place between 28th Ave. and 27th Ave.
- Considering a request for the de-annexation of 310 Happy Lane.
- Request for consideration of a mid-year budget review.
- Request to pay two past due invoices to Big Sky Environmental.
- Considering a request to allow the city manager to execute contracts for Oxmoor Road Diet construction.
- Request for the council to appoint a temporary judge.
- Considering a request to add a streetlight at 1455 Overlook Road.
- Considering a request to rezone 1601 Parkview Lane and 600 and 601University Park Place from a planned mixed-use district to a mixed used district for Samford University's proposed Creekside development.
- Consideration of a final development plan for the Creekside development.