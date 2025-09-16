Homewood council agenda includes nuisances, 7Brew Coffee and traffic changes

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood council members tackled a wide-ranging agenda Sept. 15, adopting ordinances on traffic and development, declaring several nuisance properties, and approving contracts for infrastructure improvements. The meeting underscored how the city is balancing quality-of-life enforcement with economic development and capital projects during its transition to a council–manager system.

Infrastructure and traffic changes approved

Council approved contracts for Green Springs Phase II, awarding work to Gillespie Construction and engineering services to CDG Associates. Members also passed a Gossett Construction change order.

At Patriot Park, the council adopted Ordinance 2949, designating two parking spaces as compact-car only. Ordinance 2950 created a no-parking zone in place of a loading zone in the Edgewood business district. Ordinance 2951 authorized relocation of pedestrian crosswalks at Oxmoor Road and St. Charles Street.

Sponsorship of the Birmingham Bowl was also approved, along with a tree removal permit at 1 West Lakeshore Drive.

Public hearings include 7Brew Coffee Stand and nuisance properties

A development plan amendment for a new 7Brew Coffee Stand at Wildwood Centre South was approved unanimously (Ordinance 2952). Council members said the coffee shop fit with redevelopment plans for the area.

Nuisance hearings dominated part of the evening. The council declared properties at 405 Woodvale Lane, 1807 Mayfair Drive, 2534 Central Avenue, 251 Carr Avenue, and 1045 Forest Brook Drive as public nuisances. State Farm Parkway and West Lakeshore Drive cases were dropped after owners resolved issues, while a case at 109 Hanover Road was continued until Sept. 29 after the homeowner cited health issues.

Mayor Alex Wyatt noted that neighbors had been dealing with ongoing problems at some of the sites and said the council needed to provide relief. The Carr Avenue property, a vacant structure, drew particular concern from members, who said it was attracting vagrancy and posed a safety issue.

Appointments and other business

Appointments included Lori Malone and Dr. Brett Carter to the Environmental Commission (at-large) and Raisely Farm to the Park Board (Ward 1).

Council also approved contracts with ThinkGard for data backup and disaster recovery (Resolution 25166) and vouchers for Aug. 26-Sept. 15 (Resolution 25167).

Mayor and councilor comments

Mayor Alex Wyatt reflected on the city’s participation in a 9/11 commemoration in Vestavia Hills. He also issued a proclamation honoring Councilor Melanie Geer for five years of service.

Geer, who did not seek reelection, urged the council to continue efforts to revitalize Rosedale.

“I hope you’ll keep Rosedale in your hearts and minds,” she said. “There’s work to be done, and it needs your attention.”

Councilor Peter Wolverton announced the city will host “Street Safety Day” at Patriot Park on Oct. 3. Councilor Barry Brandt promoted Homewood High School’s homecoming festivities and praised soccer coach Sean McBride for his community service. Councilor Carlos Aleman Nelms announced that Heart Gallery Alabama will celebrate its 20th anniversary Sept. 25 at Rosewood Hall.

Looking ahead

The council will meet again Sept. 29, if needed, to wrap up budget hearings and adopt the $128.5 million budget.