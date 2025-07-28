Homewood council approves Samford dorm

× Expand Courtesy of Samford University. A map shows the location where Samford will construct a new dorm on its campus next to its football stadium.

The Homewood City Council on Monday approved a height variance request for Samford University’s Stadium Village dorm project and completed its full agenda in less than 30 minutes during a brief meeting at City Hall.

Jeff Poleshek, Samford University’s associate vice president for operations, planning, and construction, addressed the council and outlined the location and purpose of the new residence hall, which will be constructed near the university’s football stadium. The council voted unanimously to approve the request. No public opposition was recorded.

A small group of protestors in the audience briefly chanted during the meeting. The protest followed the June 23 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jabari Latrell Peoples by a Homewood police officer at Homewood Soccer Park. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation. Per state law, only ALEA has authority to release the body camera footage. The council did not engage with the protest and continued business without interruption.

The council discussed the following items during the meeting:

Authorization for the city manager to enter into a lease agreement with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for public use of its parking deck on Oxmoor Road

Update on the Kenilworth stormwater project

Approval of equipment purchases for pothole patching and paving

Budget amendments and line-item transfers

Bid date set for August 19 for the Greensprings Phase II project

Declaration of surplus items from the library and the fire department

Approval to hire a municipal court prosecutor

Purchase of an advertisement in the Chamber of Commerce Centennial Map Guide

Authorization to install a stormwater diversion at Camelot Condos and Lancaster Road

Addition of Deputy Finance Director Nick Hayes to city bank accounts

Approval of vouchers for the period of July 14 through July 28

Committee meetings were scheduled in the following order: Finance, Public Safety, Public Works and Planning and Development.

The meeting adjourned following completion of the agenda.