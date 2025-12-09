Homewood council clears final approval for Piggly Wiggly expansion

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood councilman Winslow Armstead. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

On Monday night, Homewood cleared its final hurdle for approving an amended development plan for the proposed renovation and expansion of the existing Piggly Wiggly grocery store at U.S. 31 and Oxmoor Road.

The council unanimously approved the plan to expand and modernize the neighborhood store, increasing retail space from approximately 12,000 square feet to more than 20,000. The expansion will yield a new, modern grocery to replace the decades-old structure on the same corner.

The development preserves parts of the store’s historic past while upgrading departments and a reimagined layout to deliver more selection, faster trips and safer access.

“Piggly Wiggly has been part of this neighborhood for generations, and this redevelopment lets us serve Homewood the way our customers deserve — with more selection, easier shopping and the same

personal service,” said Andrew Virciglio, a fourth-generation Piggly Wiggly Homewood owner/operator. “We’re proud to modernize while honoring the history of this location.”

Austin Virciglio, another fourth-generation Piggly Wiggly Homewood owner/operator, said the family’s aim from the outset was clear.

“From Day One, our goal has been simple: Make it easier for our neighbors to find what they want at a store they love. This plan does exactly that — bigger selection, better flow, and a more modern, comfortable store.”

Councilman Winslow Armstead, whose ward includes the store, called the redevelopment a positive step.

“The redevelopment of the store that's been in Homewood for so long is a positive thing,” the first-term councilman said. “I really appreciate that they've done so much work to try to make it something that everybody was asking for.”

The revised development plan keeps the loading dock where it is. Neighboring stores on Courtney Drive were concerned that exhaust fumes from idling delivery trucks would create an unpleasant environment if the loading dock were placed where originally planned.

“The actual business itself is so vitally important to our community,” Mayor Jennifer Andress said, citing the people who work there and the convenience of having a one-stop shop there. “But also, the generosity that they give to our schools, to local 5Ks that they provide fruit for. I mean, they really do so much. They are unsung heroes in our entire community.”

