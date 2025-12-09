Homewood council clears final approval for Piggly Wiggly expansion

Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
Homewood councilman Winslow Armstead. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
On Monday night, Homewood cleared its final hurdle for approving an amended development plan for the proposed renovation and expansion of the existing Piggly Wiggly grocery store at U.S. 31 and Oxmoor Road.
The council unanimously approved the plan to expand and modernize the neighborhood store, increasing retail space from approximately 12,000 square feet to more than 20,000. The expansion will yield a new, modern grocery to replace the decades-old structure on the same corner.
The development preserves parts of the store’s historic past while upgrading departments and a reimagined layout to deliver more selection, faster trips and safer access.
“Piggly Wiggly has been part of this neighborhood for generations, and this redevelopment lets us serve Homewood the way our customers deserve — with more selection, easier shopping and the same
personal service,” said Andrew Virciglio, a fourth-generation Piggly Wiggly Homewood owner/operator. “We’re proud to modernize while honoring the history of this location.”
Austin Virciglio, another fourth-generation Piggly Wiggly Homewood owner/operator, said the family’s aim from the outset was clear.
“From Day One, our goal has been simple: Make it easier for our neighbors to find what they want at a store they love. This plan does exactly that — bigger selection, better flow, and a more modern, comfortable store.”
Councilman Winslow Armstead, whose ward includes the store, called the redevelopment a positive step.
“The redevelopment of the store that's been in Homewood for so long is a positive thing,” the first-term councilman said. “I really appreciate that they've done so much work to try to make it something that everybody was asking for.”
The revised development plan keeps the loading dock where it is. Neighboring stores on Courtney Drive were concerned that exhaust fumes from idling delivery trucks would create an unpleasant environment if the loading dock were placed where originally planned.
“The actual business itself is so vitally important to our community,” Mayor Jennifer Andress said, citing the people who work there and the convenience of having a one-stop shop there. “But also, the generosity that they give to our schools, to local 5Ks that they provide fruit for. I mean, they really do so much. They are unsung heroes in our entire community.”
In other action, the council:
- Voted to make Keith Young a supernumerary member of the board of zoning adjustments.
- Repealed the council’s standing committees, which were a holdover from the prior form of government.
- Approved the installation of a crosswalk at Shades Road and Westover Drive.
- Passed a resolution to appoint recently retired Mountain Brook city manager as a special assistant to Homewood’s city manager.
- Rezoned the property at 1691 29th Court South from C-1 Office Building District to I-2 Institution zoning classification to be consistent with the other adjacent properties owned by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
- Approved an amended development plan for Brookwood Village to permit the renovation of a portion of the mall as a site for new medical/office shell space. The plan also provides for additional parking for the adjacent Andrews Sports Medicine.
- OK’d the final development plan for the Valvoline Instant Oil Change within the Green Springs shopping center.
- Approved the installation of a 3-way stop at Waverly Drive and Avalon Road.
- Accepted the bid from Infinity Tools LLC to provide tools for the city’s Fleet Maintenance Department.
- Approved signing a contract with the law firm of Carr Riggs and Ingram.