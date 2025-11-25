Homewood council establishes tiered bonus system for city employees

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Acting Homewood City Manager Cale Smith talks to the Homewood City Council in a work session on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

The Homewood City Council on Monday night formally established a tiered bonus system for city employees.

“Every year about this time, the city has paid out to its employees if there had been a surplus from the previous year,” Acting City Manager Cale Smith said. “This is a tiered structure.”

The employee bonus system provides:

$350 for 1-3 years of service

$500 for 4-6 years of service

$750 for 7-9 years of service

$1,000 for 10-15 years of service

$1,500 for 16-19 years of service

$2,000 for 20 or more years of service

Smith said it was discovered that while the bonuses were budgeted, there had never been a resolution to cover the longevity-based payments.

“The reason why this is coming out is that we will have a surplus from last year (fiscal 2025),” Smith said. “Some of the nuts and bolts are still being worked out, with all the money and transfers and that kind of thing. But right now, we're looking at a $2.78 million surplus from (fiscal) '25. ... We've done this every year that I've been here.”

The council also accepted the low bid of $814,145 from Avery Landscaping to build a pedestrian and bicycle trail between Central Park and Spring Park. The resolution included a budget amendment of $350,000 because the project originally was planned to span two years and now will be completed in fiscal 2026.

The panel also authorized Smith to sign a contract with Sain and Associates for that firm to provide engineering and inspection services for the project.

In other action, the council:

Extended a contract with Carr, Riggs & Ingram for that firm to assist the city’s Finance Department with the city’s annual audit through the spring of 2026.

Temporarily closed a section of the road adjacent to to Brookwood Village Mall during the reconstruction of the building at 600 Brookwood Village.

Approved a shared toy box for Hot Wheels cars at 507 Morris Blvd. The toy box will be next to the sidewalk in the city right of way.

Granted permission to install a three-way stop at Waverly Drive and Avalon Road.

Approved the installation of a water line in Brookwood Boulevard.

Granted a request for a stop sign at the Westover Drive approach to the Shades Road intersection.

Granted permission for an event to be held in the city right of way at Trak Shak on Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Additionally, Mayor Jennifer Andress presented a proclamation to the Homewood Environmental Commission, declaring November Green Skies Over Homewood Month.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 7:59 p.m. on Nov. 25 to correct a direct quote from Cale Smith.