Homewood City Council declares Juneteenth city holiday

The Homewood City Council voted to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.

The council decided to swap the annual President’s Day recognition to Juneteenth for city employees on June 19.

The council also gave Mayor Patrick McClusky the greenlight to sign an agreement with the Alabama Fire College that will designate the Homewood Fire Department as a regional training center.

