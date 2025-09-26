Finance Committee wraps budget hearings with final adjustments

Homewood’s Finance Committee wrapped up budget hearings Sept. 22 and Sept. 24, addressing employee pay and benefits, special funds, and adjustments to nonprofit and board allocations ahead of the final budget vote.

The two sessions completed council review of the $128.5 million proposed 2025–26 budget, finalizing details on employee compensation, transit funding, and line-item allocations. With those adjustments, the city is set to move toward a final vote Sept. 29.

Sept. 22: Clerk, Finance, and City Manager requests

City Clerk Bo Seagrist reported revenue collections $630,000 above business license projections, crediting his revenue staff. He also requested a 10% pay premium for a longtime staff member to serve as assistant city clerk, which drew strong support. Overall, the clerk’s budget saw only small increases for supplies, postage, training, and conferences.

Finance Director Lester Smith pointed to efficiency gains from recent system upgrades that eliminated one accounting assistant position, while new roles such as a chief accountant and procurement officer were added. He also suggested the city consider adding a budget analyst in the future.

City Manager Glen Adams presented requests for a communications director, HR director, funding for the city’s centennial celebration, the comprehensive plan, a $150,000 discretionary fund for urgent needs, and clean water systems for city buildings. A major discussion centered on the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority. Officials expressed frustration at rising costs without additional benefit, citing budgeting errors and contract timing issues. The committee voted to set the city’s contribution at $374,332 — the same as last year — and directed staff to negotiate from that position.

Sept. 24: Special funds and employee compensation

The Sept. 24 meeting focused on smaller special funds and employee matters. Adjustments included reducing the Beautification Board allocation back to $10,000, increasing tree planting funds to $40,000, raising the Bill Center to $10,000, and adding $3,500 for Homewood Theatre. Outdated vendor charges were corrected or removed, and transit funding was aligned with the earlier committee decision.

Employee compensation was approved, including a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment, continuation of annual bonuses, and coverage of health insurance increases.

The committee also discussed parking enforcement near Edgewood, agreeing to pursue timed parking and stricter enforcement while monitoring the impact of new parking deck access.

Next steps

With hearings concluded, the Finance Committee will bring the full $128.5 million budget to the council Sept. 29 for final adoption.