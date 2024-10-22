Homewood City Council approves owl habitat initiative for the Lakeshore Owl

× Expand Photograph of the Lakeshore Owl captured by runner Swede Umbach on Sept. 26, 2024.

For many weeks, the Lakeshore Owl has been terrorizing early-morning runners and walkers, stealing their hats and grabbing their hair. Runner Swede Umbach photographed the bird, submitted it to the Homewood Star and wildlife experts identified it as a barred owl.

Executive Director Chris Sykes of Alabama Wildlife Center brought a solution to the Homewood City Council meeting on Oct. 21.

"Barred owls are very territorial," Sykes said. "These are apex predators that have very sharp talons. While the chances of an adult getting seriously injured are low, it’s much higher for people with autoimmune diseases or young children."

The evident dangers presented by the owl led the council members to approve Sykes's initiative to install nesting boxes for the bird. Since barred owls attack predators to defend their homes, perhaps helping the owl migrate away from passersby will save the hats and heads of trail users.

Sykes stated that they also approved cautionary signs for the trail. These signs could show visitors the location of owl territory and offer a warning for those running or walking around dawn.

Additionally, the council members seemed interested in collaborating with AWC to install educational areas in the future. Sykes said that the council will discuss the funding for this venture at a later meeting.

"I foresee that area turning into almost like a Homewood Botanical Gardens," Sykes continued. "The area in the middle already has walking paths. Bee hives, birdhouses, bat houses, native plants, outdoor classrooms, and signage. It's so underutilized."

The investment in improving the natural properties of Lakeshore trail would serve the nearby school systems and people who already use the trail.