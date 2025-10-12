Police substation, city manager contract headline Oct. 13 Homewood council agenda

A proposal to add a downtown police substation and a vote on a contract for Interim City Manager Glen Adams headline Monday’s Homewood City Council meeting, as the city prepares to transition to a new administration in November.

The meeting marks another step in Homewood’s shift under its new council–city manager form of government, adopted after last year’s voter referendum. Council is scheduled to consider a contract that would formalize Adams’ role as the city’s first permanent city manager, while also voting on Mayor Alex Wyatt’s proposal to establish a police substation at City Hall. Both items reflect the city’s push to strengthen operations and public safety presence ahead of the coming leadership change.

City Hall police substation

Wyatt’s proposal would create a police substation on the ground floor of City Hall using an existing, unused space. The office would give officers a permanent presence downtown and reserve several parking spaces for patrol vehicles near City Hall, improving visibility and access around nearby businesses. The plan will use existing funds and requires no new spending. Work is expected to begin later this year once the space becomes available.

City manager contract

The agenda lists “City Manager Contract and Budget Authorities – Glen Adams” under Old Business, returning from committee discussion that began Sept. 29. If approved, the measure would formalize Adams’ contract, moving him from interim to permanent appointment as Homewood’s first city manager. The agreement also establishes his budgetary authorities and administrative responsibilities under the city’s new governance structure.

Policy and ordinance items

Council also will consider second readings on updated encampment regulations and a proposal from Court Administrator Laura Roberts to raise fines for ordinance and parking violations. Other items include a new events agreement with H&H Eats/SoHo Social for use of SoHo Plaza and renewal of the third-floor City Hall lease with Waldrep, Stewart & Kendrick LLP. Franchise agreements with Lumos and Uniti Fiber Gulfco, LLC also are up for approval.

Development and public hearings

Council is expected to set public hearings later this month for several projects approved by the Planning Commission Oct. 7, including the Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Green Springs Highway, a rezoning and re-survey for Our Lady of Sorrows Church, the Brookwood Village redevelopment tied to Andrews Sports Medicine, and the Piggly Wiggly expansion on Independence Drive.

Other items

The council also will consider a “No Parking Anytime” restriction for Wingate Circle and bid dates for the Library Phase IV renovation and the Central Avenue Multi-Modal Facility, both scheduled for Oct. 30. Routine vouchers and councilor announcements are also expected.

Looking ahead

Monday’s meeting continues a period of transition for Homewood, wrapping up major structural and operational decisions before Mayor-elect Jennifer Andress and the newly elected council take office in November.