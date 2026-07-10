Homewood City Council agenda for Monday, July 13

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Homewood City Council on Monday is scheduled to consider a contract to spent $580,000 to build a new city parking lot at 185 Oxmoor Road at the former site of a Waffle House restaurant.

The city plans to put 60 asphalt-paved parking spaces there, along with landscaping, underground stormwater detention and a new sidewalk along Oxmoor, City Engineer Amy Zari said.

Initially, A.C. Jackson Construction appeared to be the low bidder for the job, but subsequent evaluation determined that A.C. Jackson failed to meet the bid specifications and therefore was not a qualified bidder, city records show. The lowest responsible bidder was determined to be Southeastern Sealcoating. The company will have 120 work days to complete the job, records show.

In other business Monday, the City Council is scheduled to consider whether to:

Support the Friends of Shades Creek’s application for a grant to restore the portion of Shades Creek along Brookwood Village between U.S. 280 and Brookwood Boulevard at Target

Accept a donation of property along Griffin Brook Creek at Broadway and Green Springs from Samford University

Convert 29 th Court South into a one-way street from Central Avenue to Crescent Avenue

Court South into a one-way street from Central Avenue to Crescent Avenue Authorize the city manager to sign a document indicating the city does not object to Daxko relocating to Birmingham or the city of Birmingham’s assistance with Daxko’s move

Rezone about 2,079 square feet of the western portion of 1832 25 th Court S. from an I-2 institution district to a neighborhood preservation district to make that portion of the lot consistent with the zoning for the rest of the lot

Court S. from an I-2 institution district to a neighborhood preservation district to make that portion of the lot consistent with the zoning for the rest of the lot Better define compact motor vehicles in the city’s parking ordinance to support more effective enforcement of parking regulations

Require that budget changes be approved by the City Council unless the change is a transfer of funds from one department or program to another that does not change the amount of the appropriation or the change is more of an administrative adjustment that doesn’t increase the amount

Pay $20,319 for the Homewood City Schools peer helper program with money the city received from the settlement of national lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies related to opioid drugsUpdate the city’s policy concerning traffic calming measures

Vacate a portion of the unnamed alley next to 200 Virginia Drive and a portion of the public right of way consisting of a 20-foot alley between 115 and 117 Morris Blvd.

Revise the city’s Historic Preservation Commission ordinance

Stripe a yield line and install yield signs at the intersection of Rumson Road and Yorkshire Drive

Declare properties at 405 Woodvale Lane, 1045 Forrest Brook Drive, 608 Shades Creek Parkway and 1580 Berry Road as public nuisances due to excessive growth of grass or weeds

Declare several vehicles and pieces of furniture as surplus

Remove a large pine tree in rear alley behind 3107 Overton Drive

Allow the extension of a retaining wall into the public right of way in front of 419 Poinciana Drive

Update the city’s public record request procedures

Accept a $5,000 grant for the Homewood Fire Department

See the full City Council agenda and packet for its work session at 5 p.m. and action meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are at Homewood City Hall.