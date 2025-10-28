Homewood holds final meeting for 11-member council

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Retiring council president Walter Jones with his mother, Dr. Janet Hodges Bragg, at the Homewood City Council meeting on Monday, Oct, 27, 2025. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mayor Alex Wyatt poses with retiring councilman John Hardin and his wife Ann at the Homewood City Council meeting on Monday, Oct, 27, 2025. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Alex Wyatt presents proclamation of National Pharmacists Month at the Homewood City Council meeting on Monday, Oct, 27, 2025. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Prev Next

Dr. Janet Hodges Bragg recalled having once driven 160 miles from her home in Scottsboro to Tuscaloosa to hear her son sing The Star-Spangled Banner at halftime of a basketball game.

“If I could do that, I can certainly drive to Birmingham,” the 90-year-old said anesthesiologist said of her trek to attend Monday’s Homewood City Council meeting.

Most of the City Council – including her son Walter Jones – are completing their terms as elected leaders of the city. Monday was their final regular meeting for Homewood with a state-high 11 council members.

Jones, the council president, has been on the council for 25 years, spanning six terms. He gave his mother a kiss on the cheek before calling the meeting to order.

Moments earlier, Barry Smith accepted a report from Kellie Lee of the city’s finance department.

“This is my official last finance review for all of time,” she said, acknowledging a box of Kleenex at her side. “That’s a joke by (City Clerk) Bo (Seagrist). Maybe there will be tears (from other departing council members) but not by me.”

Tears started before the meeting was called to order. Mayor Alex Wyatt recounted being in the city clerk’s office and thanking the three women council members who were present for the meeting.

“Jennifer ... I mean, the dam broke,” Wyatt said of Mayor-Elect Jennifer Andress. “I looked at her and then I started tearing. I'm like, ‘Oh God, this is going to be bad.’”

Wyatt, who moved from council president to mayor a year ago, said he will miss his fellow city leaders.

“I expect to miss all of it, but especially miss the people,” he said. “It's been such a joy … and a privilege to work with all these people on council, the department heads and the employees, a lot of whom (have) shown up here tonight.

“It's gonna be hard next Monday when I don't have my usual time seeing them,” Wyatt continued. “I'm looking forward to (political) retirement but, at the same time, I will definitely miss the people.”

Monday’s agenda included six items that were carried over to be considered by the new mayor and council.

“Mayor-Elect Andress, we’re leaving you with a lot of business to work on,” Jones said of the city’s new form of government that features a city manager and a city council.

That business includes:

A bid date of Oct. 30 for the Homewood Public Library Phase IV Renovation project.

A bid date of Oct. 30 for the Central Avenue TAP Multi-Modal Facility.

A Nov. 24 public hearing for consideration of an amended development plan for the proposed renovation and expansion of the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

A Nov. 24 public hearing to consider rezoning the property at 1691 29th Court South from C-1 office district to I-2 institutional zoning. The property is owned by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

A Nov. 24 public hearing for consideration of an amended development plan for Brookwood Village to permit renovation of a portion of the mall as a site for a new medical/office shell space and the provision of additional parking.

A Nov. 24 public hearing for consideration of a final development plan for the construction of a Valvoline Instant Oil Change within the Green Springs shopping center.

In other action, the council:

Authorized the transfer from Fund 12 capital projects to Fund 26 GOW fund.

Authorized the city manager to sign a closing agreement with Daxko LLC

Approved financial vouchers for Oct. 14-Oct. 27.

Approved a request for a retail beer (on or off premise) and retail table wine (on and off premise) for The Craft Room.

Approved as much as $50,000 to possibly contribute to the relocation of power lines at the intersection of Independence Drive and Oxmoor Road.

John Hardin received a proclamation early in the meeting for his service to the city. The meeting concluded with recognition for outgoing Mayor Wyatt, Jones and City Attorney Mike Kendrick, who received the first Mike Kendrick Award for Service to the City of Homewood.

Wyatt said Jones has the distinction of being the final Homewood City Council president “because there is no one more deserving.”