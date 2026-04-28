Sam Gaston could step into new role with Regional Planning Commission

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Sam Gaston poses for his official Homewood portrait on April 27, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

Could Sam Gaston be the least retired person who is retired?

“I think that ship sailed like two weeks after he officially retired,” Homewood Mayor Jennifer Andress said of the assistant to Homewood’s city manager. “He was already getting ready to start over here.”

Gaston was the city manager of Mountain Brook before retiring and then taking the job of assisting Homewood City Manager Cale Smith. Monday, the City Council put Gaston in line to possibly take on another task when it nominated Gaston to be considered for the Regional Planning Commission’s board of directors.

The veteran city administrator said his role with the RPC would not significantly add to his workload.

“It's more like a quarterly meeting,” Gaston said. “I've known Charles Ball [RPC executive director] and a lot of his staff members forever. If I get the nod, that'd be great. I look forward to working with Charles and his outstanding staff, representing Homewood.”

Homewood’s assistant to the city manager said he would bring experience of knowing what the RPC does and how its programs of the commission can assist Homewood, as it has Mountain Brook and other communities.

“Again, that’s if I am selected,” he said.

In other business, the council: