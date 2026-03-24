Homewood City Council approves HVAC repairs for police headquarters

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood Police Captain Ben Sutton at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 23, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.

It’s going to be a long, hot summer.

Generally, that phrase refers to a tense situation that’s full of conflict. In law enforcement, the phrase often anticipates a high crime period during the summer months.

Not so for the Homewood Police Department.

“We're just talking about hot,” said Police Captain Ben Sutton, who sought a budget amendment during Monday night’s City Council meeting for HVAC repairs at the police headquarters. “The building just starts to heat up.”

The council approved moving money from the carryover fund budget to make the repairs.

“We're not worried about a rise of crime,” Sutton said. “In fact, we've seen trends downward, which has been very nice. But on that side of the building, you have a lot of glass in the front, especially the lower side, near the courts and the training area that just absorbs heat. In the middle of summer, it doesn't get cool enough at night to help you out.”

Sutton said the situation should be more tolerable through spring. In the dead of summer, “it's gonna be tough,” he said.

The council heeded the request of the police department to move $42,813 from contractual services into the building maintenance line-item fund. Two compressors will have to be produced and installed, which is estimated to take 60 to 90 days.

“We lived through this two years ago with that side down, and our side actually,” Sutton said. “We don't want to do it again, but they're gonna have to for a little bit because it'll take us some time to get the units in.”

In other business, the council:

Approved a request for Otey’s to use one of the parking spaces for a crawfish boil from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Thursday in April.

Approved extending yellow striping on a portion of Linden Street to further prohibit parking.

Approved an ABC 240 special event nonprofit tax-exempt license for the Homewood Library Foundation Block Party in the library parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

Granted a request for a budget amendment for Trane Intelligent Services agreement for services provided March 1, 2025 to Sept. 30, 2025.

Approved a request to keep a new retaining wall in the city right of way at 521 Edgeknoll Drive.

Granted a permit for use of the City Hall Plaza for summer 2026 for tournaments by CornholeBHM.

Authorized the city manager to execute opioid settlements.

Approved vouchers for the period March 10 to March 23, 2026. The vouchers included one for payment for a pavilion at the Shades Creek Greenway trailhead near Columbiana Road.

Set a public hearing for April 27 to declare property at 201 Dale Ave. a public nuisance due to a dead tree.