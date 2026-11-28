× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Red and White Christmas Parade Promotion Facebook Post (Instagram Post (4:5)) - 1

Homewood will celebrate one of its signature holiday traditions Thursday, Dec. 3, with the annual Lighting of the Star and Homewood Christmas Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Our Past, Present & Future.”

The parade will begin at Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road, and travel east along Oxmoor Road before turning left onto 18th Street South. The parade will pause for the ceremonial lighting of Homewood’s historic Christmas star as it enters downtown.

The procession will then turn right onto 29th Avenue South and left onto 19th Street South, passing City Hall before turning left onto 28th Avenue South. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree at City Hall Plaza immediately following the parade.

Parade entries will compete for awards in four categories: Best Overall Entry, Best Scout Entry, Best Civic Organization Entry and Best Business Entry. Entries will be judged on their interpretation of the parade theme, originality, personality and presentation.

Before the parade, Tina’s Market will partner with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce to host a Christmas Parade Pre-Party from 4-6 p.m. at 3027 Central Ave.

The gathering will feature $2 off all cocktails, including the Fig Old Fashioned, Tina’s Seasonal and Frozen Espresso Martini.

Snack specials priced at $10 or less will include Italian sausage balls, turkey and pesto aioli sliders and Christmas tree cakes. Beer, wine and additional snacks will also be available.

For more information about the parade and pre-party, visit homewoodchamber.org.