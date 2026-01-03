Homewood Chamber to host monthly luncheon and annual State of the City address

× Expand Homewood Chamber Luncheon

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host its January Monthly Membership Luncheon and annual State of the City Address on Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Valley Hotel Homewood.

The annual luncheon is a key gathering for local leaders, business owners and engaged community members, offering an opportunity to hear updates on city priorities and plans for the year ahead.

The State of the City Address will focus on initiatives, challenges and opportunities shaping Homewood as the community looks toward 2026.

Registration is required and closes Jan. 14. The cost is $35 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit homewoodchamber.org.