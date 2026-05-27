Homewood Chamber to host “Doughnuts with the Director” networking event

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The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host “Doughnuts with the Director” on Thursday, June 4, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 7 Hollywood Blvd.

The informal event is designed to give Chamber members an opportunity to meet Chamber staff, ask questions and learn more about membership resources and opportunities for business and community involvement.

Organizers say the gathering is open to both new and longtime Chamber members and will include coffee and doughnuts while attendees connect and engage with Chamber leadership.