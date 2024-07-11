Mayor McClusky names Neighbors Ice Cream as Small Business Spotlight

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. David Walker, co-owner of Neighbors Ice Cream, serves Dexter Cunningham and his daughter, Phallon, 8, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce announced Mayor McClusky's new Small Business Spotlight on social media on Thursday.

Neighbors Ice Cream was named as the highlighted business.

The post read:

"Although not the original owners, the Walker family loved what Neighbors Ice Cream added to the West Homewood community. When it closed down after only a year and half, The Walkers decided to step in and keep their favorite Homewood business alive. In addition to a new token system that kids can enjoy, The Walkers are also expanding the business to include events, birthday parties and an ice cream cart rental.

'We love that Hall-Kent, Patriot Park, & local businesses provide such amazing anchors for a diverse, inclusive, and spirited community and that inspired us to want to keep the doors open at Neighbors,' said owners David and Anne Walker.

Mayor Patrick McClusky will spotlight one business quarterly as a token of The City’s appreciation for the small business that make our community so great!"

Neighbors is located at 715 Oak Grove Road, and they are open Monday-Saturday from noon-9 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.