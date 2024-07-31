Homewood Chamber of Commerce releases August calendar of events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a handful of events in August.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce has announced its list of events for August, including two to kick off the month on Thursday.

To start the month, the chamber will host a ribbon cutting event for Generator Supercenter, located at 2811 18th Street S, at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Later that evening they are partnering with the Homewood Rotary Club to throw a networking event that will benefit Homewood City Schools.

The event, Business After Hours: Book Drive at Little Professor provides an opportunity to enjoy happy hour and purchase a book for the book drive. The event will be held at Little Professor Bookshop in Downtown Homewood at 4:30 p.m.

Cost of admission is a school supply donation for the classrooms. Wishlist items include facial tissues, glue sticks, pencils, crayons, markers, paper, paper towels and disinfectant wipes.

Teachers get in free and will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Other chamber events include the Executive Women International Reading Rally at Vulcan Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and their August membership luncheon on Aug. 20.

They will close out the month on Aug. 22 with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of True40 Studio, located at 819 Green Springs Highway, at 5 p.m.

For more information on these events, visit https://business.homewoodchamber.org/events.