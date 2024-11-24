Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Samford University host Breakfast with Santa

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Samford University have joined forces to host Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7.

The event will feature photos with Santa, a breakfast buffet, arts and crafts, story time and more. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for children 7-12. Children 6 and under are free.

The ticket price includes the breakfast buffet, activities and a complimentary photo with Santa.

To register, visit https://business.homewoodchamber.org/events/details/breakfast-with-santa-presented-by-samford-university-2258?calendarMonth=2024-12-01

Breakfast with Santa guests should park to the west of Homewood High School and directly across from Samford University's west gate at Samford's Track and Soccer Complex located at 801 University Park Place. Parking and the shuttle stop are located on the west side of the stadium. Look for signage.