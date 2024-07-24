Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club partner to host school supply drive

Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce
The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and the Homewood Rotary Club have joined together to host a school supply drive event.
The event, held at Little Professor Bookshop on Aug. 1st from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., will be benefitting Homewood City Schools.
The chamber invites community members to join the networking happy hour for an opportunity to purchase a book to donate to the schools.
Classroom supplies are also being collected ahead of the new school year. Items on the teacher wish list are as follows:
- Facial tissues or Kleenex
- Glue sticks
- Pencils
- Crayons
- Markers
- Paper - wide rule or college rule
- Paper towels
- Disinfectant wipes
Teachers are also invited to join the happy hour and get entered to win a $100 gift card.