Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club partner to host school supply drive

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Homewood Rotary Club, are hosting a networking event for a cause. 

The event, held at Little Professor Bookshop on Aug. 1st from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., will be benefitting Homewood City Schools.

The chamber invites community members to join the networking happy hour for an  opportunity to purchase a book to donate to the schools.

Classroom supplies are also being collected ahead of the new school year. Items on the teacher wish list are as follows: 

  • Facial tissues or Kleenex
  • Glue sticks
  • Pencils
  • Crayons
  • Markers
  • Paper - wide rule or college rule
  • Paper towels
  • Disinfectant wipes

Teachers are also invited to join the happy hour and get entered to win a $100 gift card.