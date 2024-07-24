Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club partner to host school supply drive

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce The Homewood Chamber of Commerce and the Homewood Rotary Club have joined together to host a school supply drive event.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Homewood Rotary Club, are hosting a networking event for a cause.

The event, held at Little Professor Bookshop on Aug. 1st from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., will be benefitting Homewood City Schools.

The chamber invites community members to join the networking happy hour for an opportunity to purchase a book to donate to the schools.

Classroom supplies are also being collected ahead of the new school year. Items on the teacher wish list are as follows:

Facial tissues or Kleenex

Glue sticks

Pencils

Crayons

Markers

Paper - wide rule or college rule

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes

Teachers are also invited to join the happy hour and get entered to win a $100 gift card.