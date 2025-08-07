Homewood Chamber launches first Commerce Cup Pickleball Tournament

× Expand Commerce Cup (Facebook Post) - 1

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is swapping golf clubs for pickleball paddles this fall. The Chamber’s annual golf tournament will take on a new form Oct. 24 with the inaugural Commerce Cup Pickleball Tournament, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Picklr Birmingham, 1031 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Billed as the Chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, the event will feature bracketed tournament play, coaching sessions, open court time, sponsor booths, giveaways, food and networking. Proceeds benefit Chamber programs, including promoting local businesses, hosting community events and providing scholarships to Homewood students.

Ticket options include:

Tournament Play Pass – $75 per player / $150 per team for bracketed competition.

Learn & Rally Pass – $75 per player / $150 per team for coaching and casual play without competition.

Players Lounge Pass – $25 for spectators and supporters.

Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by tournament and open play starting at 9 a.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to register, visit homewoodchamber.org or email director@homewoodchamber.org.