Homewood Centennial Weekend combines race, cake contest, picnic and fireworks

Homewood will mark its 100th birthday with a full day of Centennial events Saturday, Oct. 17, beginning with the Homewood First Responders 5K and Fun Run and continuing into the afternoon with a cake contest and community picnic at Central Park.

The Homewood First Responders 5K will begin at 8 a.m. in front of the Trak Shak on 18th Street, with a Fun Run following at 9 a.m. The course will wind through downtown Homewood and surrounding neighborhoods. Police officers and firefighters will be on hand with emergency vehicles, and McGruff the Crime Dog is also scheduled to appear.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Homewood Police Foundation and the Homewood Fire Department. Early packet pickup will be held Friday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Trak Shak Homewood. Race-day packet pickup will run from 7-7:50 a.m. Saturday.

The Centennial Cake Decorating Contest will also take place Saturday morning, with registered bakers dropping off entries between 10 a.m. and noon. Registration has closed. Categories include Best 12 and Under, Best Centennial Themed, Best Decorated, Best Tasting and Grand Champion. Judges include Mayor Jennifer Andress, Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Heffner and representatives from sponsoring businesses.

The day will culminate with the Centennial Picnic from 2-7 p.m. at Central Park. The citywide celebration will feature performances from the Homewood High School Band, Homewood High School Show Choirs, Homewood Theatre and Homewood Pops, along with food trucks and family activities.

Cake contest winners will be announced at 2:15 p.m. Three on a String will headline the entertainment lineup with a performance at 5 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to bring chairs and stay through the evening for fireworks to close out the celebration.

The Centennial Picnic is free and open to the public.