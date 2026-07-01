Homewood Centennial Gala sponsorships now available ahead of ticket sales

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Centennial Gala

Homewood is inviting businesses, community organizations and residents to be part of one of the city's biggest centennial events by reserving sponsorships and VIP tables for the Homewood Centennial Gala.

The "Old Homewood Glam" gala will take place Oct. 15 at Rosewood Hall as the signature celebration marking the city's 100th anniversary. Tickets will go on sale to the general public July 15, but sponsorships and VIP table packages are available now.

The evening will feature a red-carpet cocktail hour, live entertainment, historic storytelling and other activities celebrating Homewood's first century while bringing together residents, business leaders and community supporters.

Proceeds from the gala will fund the Centennial Transformation of Miss Sims' Garden, a project designed to create a more accessible and welcoming public gathering space in the heart of Homewood. Plans for the garden include shaded seating areas, water features, demonstration gardens, native landscaping, food-growing spaces, and flexible areas for community events, private gatherings and educational programming.

In addition to sponsorships, organizers are seeking donations of auction items to support the fundraising effort.

For sponsorship information or VIP table reservations, contact Ashley Berkery at ashley@ashleycopelandinc.com or 205-541-4445. Those interested in donating auction items or learning more about the garden project may also contact simsgarden@homewoodal.org.