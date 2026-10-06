Homewood Centennial Film Festival films now available to watch online

× Expand Participants at the Homewood Centennial Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2026. Photo by Bella Maclennan.

Homewood's 100-year history took center stage Saturday at the Centennial Film Festival, where residents gathered to watch four films highlighting the people, places and stories that have shaped the city.

For anyone who missed it, or wants to watch again, the city has posted all four films online.

The lineup included:

Salabama, directed by Nicholas Hess. Watch here

Sims Garden, produced and directed by Joe Walker and Amy Weiss. Watch here

The Pink House, a documentary by Kenzie Greer. Watch here

100 Years of Homewood, produced by former City Councilor Barry Smith and Brian Wallace. Watch here

Each film offers a different look at Homewood, told through the people who have experienced the city's history firsthand. The festival was part of Homewood's yearlong centennial celebration.