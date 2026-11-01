Homewood caps centennial celebration with time capsule burial

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood

The city of Homewood concluded its centennial celebration Nov. 1 with the burial of a time capsule at the Homewood Public Library.

The capsule is scheduled to remain buried for 50 years, giving a future generation a collection of materials documenting Homewood during its 100th anniversary year. The city had previously considered leaving the capsule buried for 100 years before changing the period to 50.

The burial marked Homewood's official centennial birthday and incorporation date. Boy Scout Troop 83 and the Edgewood Elementary School Choir participated in the event.

The Centennial Committee selected a wide range of historical records, civic memorabilia, publications, photographs and community items for the capsule.

Included were the original incorporation documents for the city of Homewood, the 2026 Homewood High School yearbook, challenge coins and patches from the Homewood Police and Fire departments, a lapel pin and challenge coins representing the Homewood City Council and city manager and a gavel used in Homewood Municipal Court.

The capsule also contains the current issue of the Homewood Public Library's "Cardigan" magazine, current issues of The Homewood Star and Over the Mountain Journal, the Homewood Guide and Centennial Map Guide from the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and sports jerseys from the Homewood Parks Department.

Other items include a centennial light pole banner displayed along 18th Street, information about the Shades Creek Greenway, essays from Homewood elementary school students about what makes their community special and items from Boy Scout Troop 83, which also celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2026.

The capsule also holds numerous photographs, including a photograph of the Homewood High School graduating class of 2026.

Rounding out the collection are the ordinance documenting Homewood's 2025 change to the city manager form of government and a copy of Homewood's centennial video.