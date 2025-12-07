Homewood Best of 2025: 5 stories that shaped 2025

by

Some headlines arrived with loud debate. Others unfolded block by block. But each of these five stories helped shape how Homewood evolved in 2025 — through government reform, neighborhood questions and the slow, steady work of growth. Together, they reflect a city learning how to modernize without losing its core.

Elections and a handoff: Voters reset the board — mayor plus a five-seat council under the new mayor-council-manager system. The Oct. 27 meeting doubled as a farewell tour for the 11-member council era, with long-serving leaders taking their final votes before the transition. Immediate impact: fewer committees, pre-council briefings and a cleaner line between policy and administration. Broader impact: decisions that don’t wait two weeks.

Jailhouse Steakhouse withdrawn: A creative reuse plan for the former police property — steakhouse plus pocket park — couldn’t survive litigation and blowback. Developer Mike Mouron pulled the plug in August. The episode was a reminder: even popular ideas need airtight process, broad buy-in and durable timelines.

Homelessness ordinance and public space concerns: After a failed unanimous-consent try in late September, council passed a homelessness and encampment ordinance Oct. 13 on an 8-0 vote. The aim, leaders said, was practical tools for first responders — especially around sleeping in vehicles — while leaving room to tweak language as needed. It signaled a city trying to balance compassion, clarity and quality of life.

Samford’s Creekside withdrawn: The $700 million mixed-use pitch that promised housing, a hotel and a campus bridge met sustained neighborhood resistance over height, traffic and incentives. The developer pulled rezoning requests days before a scheduled hearing in June, forcing a deeper conversation about growth, trust and what “fit” looks like on Lakeshore.

West Homewood’s steady build: The Edge marked its one-year anniversary, new apartments opened, and restaurants like Paramount and El Barrio added doors and foot traffic near Green Springs and I-65. No single ribbon-cutting tells the story; the corridor is maturing block by block.