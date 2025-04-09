Homewood Beautification Board, Environmental Commission hosting creek cleanup

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Beautification Board In honor of Earth Day, the Homewood Beautification Board and Environmental Commission have teamed up to host a creek cleanup on April 19.

The cleanup event will take place on April 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, focusing on the area between the trailhead and I-65. Participants can meet at the Shades Creek Greenway Western Trailhead, located behind the Dunkin Donuts in Wildwood.

There are available time slots for 3 hour and 1.5 hour shifts. Service hours will also be available through the Environmental Commission. Click here to register for a slot.