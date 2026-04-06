Homewood bands to present space-themed concert at high school auditorium

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Pops

The Homewood Pops Community Band and the Homewood High School Honors Band will present a free concert on Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the Homewood High School auditorium.

The program will feature a mix of space-themed selections, including music from “Star Wars” and “Star Trek,” along with pieces inspired by cartoons and contemporary compositions. The Homewood Pops will also perform two vocal numbers featuring Shelby Parks, a Homewood High senior who plans to study vocal performance at Florida State University.

The concert will open with the Pops performing a five-piece set titled “A Journey Through Space,” followed by a three-piece performance from the Honors Band. The evening will conclude with a joint finale featuring both groups.

Founded in 2023 by band director Chris Cooper, the Homewood Pops includes musicians ranging from high school students to older community members. The Honors Band represents top performers from Homewood High School’s band program.