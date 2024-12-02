Homewood band makes appearance at Disney

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Cooper Homewood Patriot Band performs at Disney's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 25, 2024.

Homewood High School's band marched in Disney's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 25.

Patriot band director Chris Cooper said they band travels to Orlando yearly, outside of the years they plan bigger trips, like last year's visit to Ireland.

"We rotate between Universal Studios and Disney World," said Cooper. "This was this our Disney World year, and the kids absolutely had a blast. We went to Hollywood Studios one day, went to Magic Kingdom second, and performed at Magic Kingdom, and the kids had a great time with their friends. That's what it's all about."