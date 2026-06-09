Homewood Author Night to celebrate local writers at centennial event

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The Homewood Public Library will host "An Evening with Homewood Authors" on Wednesday, June 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium as part of Homewood's centennial celebration.

The event will bring together a diverse group of writers whose work spans fiction, history, poetry, children's literature, memoir and inspirational writing.

Rather than focusing on a single book or topic, the evening is designed as a showcase of the people behind the pages. Attendees will hear from authors about their writing journeys, creative inspirations and connections to the Homewood community. The event will also include opportunities to purchase books, meet authors one-on-one and have copies signed.

Featured authors include Barry Black, Dick Berliner, Jake Collins, Lauren Denton, Charles and Debra Ghigna, Michelle Hazelwood-Hyde, Lori Nichols, Niki Sepsas, Sheryl Summe, Marie Sutton and Shawn Wright.

The gathering offers a rare opportunity for readers to interact with multiple local authors in one setting while discovering new books and learning more about the writers who help tell stories connected to the community.

Light refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.