Homewood author Charles Ghigna to host book signing for “The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Poems”

Families are invited to Homewood Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 28, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. in the Large Auditorium for a special book signing with beloved local author Charles Ghigna.

The event will celebrate Ghigna’s new book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Poems,” with themed crafts and snacks designed for children ages 0-12.

Known to many as Father Goose®, Ghigna is a poet, children’s author and nationally syndicated feature writer who lives in a treehouse in Alabama. He has written more than 5,000 poems and authored over 100 books for children and adults.

Throughout his career, Ghigna has served as poet-in-residence at the Alabama School of Fine Arts and as an instructor of creative writing at Samford University. He has received fellowship grants and honors from organizations including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Mary Roberts Rinehart Foundation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Library of Congress.

The event offers young readers and their families an opportunity to meet one of Homewood’s own literary voices while celebrating a new addition to the world of children’s poetry.