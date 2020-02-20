Homewood Athletic Foundation hosts 5th annual Cornapalooza

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Homewood Athletic Foundation will host its fifth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament March 15 at Pizzeria G.M. × 2 of 2 Expand Cornapalooza info. Prev Next

The Homewood Athletic Foundation’s fifth annual Cornapalooza cornhole tournament will be Sunday, March 15, from 1-5 p.m. at Pizzeria G.M.

According to the Homewood Athletic Foundation’s website, every team that registers and pays $400 will compete in multiple games throughout the tournament, which includes pool play and playoffs. Food and drinks will be provided to all teams.

Pizzeria G.M. will open from noon to 6 p.m., with 20% of all purchases given to the foundation. Foundation President Jeremy Bernstein said the tournament will be a family event for all to attend.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” he said. “It’s turned into a family experience with us being by Patriot Park. There will be inflatables for the kids, too.”

According to its website, the Homewood Athletic Foundation’s goal is to go above and beyond what Homewood City Schools provide for students. Coaches can ask for grants to fund travel to tournaments and games, as well as special equipment.

Bernstein said the Homewood community always does its part to help the foundation succeed in helping student-athletes. Last year, Cornapalooza raised more than $20,000 from registration and corporate sponsorships alone.

“The support of our community is great every year,” Bernstein said. “[Cornapalooza] is a fun, social gathering for the Homewood people to support its students. This is a great Homewood event.”

To find more information or register, email homewoodaf@gmail.com, visit homewoodaf.org or search for the event on Facebook.