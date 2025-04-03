Homewood Arts Council to present YACHT ROCK SPECTACULAR concert

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Arts Council Homewood Arts Council will host YACHT ROCK SPECTACULAR on April 12 in SoHo Plaza.

The Homewood Arts Council is thrilled to announce plans to present its YACHT ROCK SPECTACULAR concert event from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 12 at SoHo Square Plaza downtown.

“We are excited to announce an ambitious musical event at SoHo Plaza, the heart of downtown and the city’s entertainment district,” said Amber Allen-Parsons, Arts Council Chair. “This event features a collaboration of elite local musicians performing hit songs from the yacht rock era of the 1970s and 1980s. Given the genre's growing popularity, we are confident this concert will be a community favorite.”

The high-profile musicians featured in the YACHT ROCK SPECTACULAR concert are Mark Lanter, Allen Barlow, Jon Campbell, Chris Kozak, Matt Devine and Arnold Montgomery. The Arts Council is proud to present their collaboration with Magic City Yacht Club for this free, outdoor concert in the heart of Homewood surrounded by popular, local restaurants. The public is encouraged to bring folding chairs to comfortably enjoy what promises to be an amazing evening of music and dancing.

Yacht rock, originally known as West Coast Sound, is a soft rock subgenre that was highly popular and commercially successful in the 1970s and 1980s. It features top-notch production values, clean vocals and catchy melodies. On April 12, the Yacht Club musicians will perform timeless hits from iconic artists like Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers,Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins and more.

In case of inclement weather, the concert rain date is April 27.