Homewood Arts Council to present exhibition of two Alabama artists

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The Homewood Arts Council will present "Two Men, Two Friends, Two Visions: Works by Ted Metz and Scott Vaughn Owen" at Homewood City Hall from Sept. 14 through Nov. 13.

A free opening reception is set for Thursday, Sept. 17, from 5-7 p.m., with wine and light refreshments. During the reception, Metz and Owen will lead "Sip and Stroll," an informal gallery walk during which the artists will discuss selected pieces and their creative processes.

Metz, a sculptor and educator, taught at the University of Montevallo from 1973 until his retirement as Professor Emeritus in 2016. His work has been shown nationally and internationally, including at the Smithsonian Institution's National Gallery, and he has received a National Endowment for the Arts grant and two Alabama Visual Arts Fellowships. His pieces in the exhibition come from two ongoing series, "The Consequences of Extraction" and "Master/Apprentice," both centered on themes of materials, craftsmanship and the transfer of skilled trades between generations.

Owen, a Columbiana native who studied fine art at Montevallo, worked for decades as a sign maker before developing his fine-art practice, which combines painting, carving, gilding and dimensional design. His work has appeared in galleries in the southeastern United States as well as in Dallas and London.

"Bringing Ted and Scott together gives our community a chance to experience two very different artistic voices while also discovering the common ground between them," said Shannon Schneider, chairperson of the Homewood Arts Council.

The exhibition is free and open to the public.