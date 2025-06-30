Homewood area events guide: July 2025

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Patrons attend the West Homewood Farmers Market on opening day Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The market is held each Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Shades Valley Community Church in West Homewood.

West Homewood Farmers Market

Where: 160 Oxmoor Road

When: Tuesdays in July, plus the first Tuesday in August, 5–8 p.m.

Call: 833-937-8493

Details: The West Homewood Farmers Market is a slice of Americana that returns to Homewood each summer. The market features some of Alabama’s favorite food trucks and the best of local farms along with a variety of local artists, musicians and food vendors. According to their website, some of the over 60 vendors for the June 3 market include Cantina on Wheels, Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Farm 47, Karli’s Sourdough and more. westhomewood.com/about

July 4th Festival

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events

Cost: Free entry, unlimited attractions wristband $10

Details: The city of Homewood and the Homewood Parks & Recreation Board host the event in downtown Homewood to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Ave South will be blocked for pedestrian traffic and make way for rides and attractions. There will be a combination of inflatables/rides and a DJ will provide music and interactive activities. All activities will end at the beginning of the “Thunder on the Mountain” fireworks show.

Thunder on the Mountain

Where: Vulcan Park, viewing locations around Birmingham-metro

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Web: visitvulcan.com/event/thunder-2025

Tickets: Free

Details: During the annual Vulcan Park and Museum celebration, Pyro Shows of Alabama will launch more than 2,500 fireworks shells and effects in a 20-minute show synchronized to a patriotic soundtrack. Music will be broadcast on iHeartMedia Birmingham radio stations, including 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, and La Jefa 98.3. The show will also air live on WBRC FOX6 News for viewers across the Birmingham metro area.

OLS July 4th Festival

Where: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church

When: July 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Web: ourladyofsorrows.com

Tickets: Raffle tickets

Details: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its annual festival on July 4.

The event will feature food, carnival games, a raffle and the always-popular Trash & Treasure rummage sale.

Warbler Concert

Where: Wright Center

When: July 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

Web: samford.edu/wrightcenter/events

Tickets: $30

Details: The Warblers were originally formed in 1929 as the boys glee club at Woodlawn High School. In the mid-70’s the group’s existence as a high school organization ceased to exist. In 1988, many of the group’s alumni decided to re-form this Birmingham musical institution, and it has performed consistently over the past 30+ years. This summer the group will perform at Samford’s Fine Arts Center along with the popular “Three on a String” ensemble.

Sidewalk Sale

Where: Downtown Homewood

When: July 26, all day

Web: business.homewoodchamber.org/events/calendar

Details: The streets of downtown Homewood will be busy this month with the return of the city's annual Sidewalk Sale. This year's event will feature discounts from local businesses and a full day of shopping for those who wish to participate. Items will be on sale up to 75% off original prices. The Homewood Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to arrive early to snag the best finds at their local businesses.

Official Meetings

July 1: Arts Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 3: Board of Zoning Adjustments. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 3: Park Board. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 7 and 21: Finance, Planning and Development, Public Safety, Public Works and Special Issues Committees. 5 p.m. City Hall.

July 8: Planning Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 8: Historic Preservation Commission. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 14 and 28: City Council. 6 p.m. at City Hall.

July 15: Environmental Commission. 6:30 p.m. at Homewood Community Center.

July 17: Beautification Board. Noon at City Hall.

Library Events

Mondays: Virtual Library Yoga with Jackie Tally, 2-3 p.m.

Fridays: Art Boot Camp, Room 109. 3:30–5 p.m.

July 8: The Show of Many Colors & a Chicken with Ventriloquist Barry Mitchell, Large Auditorium. 9:30-10 a.m.

July 9 and 23: Pokemon Go to the Park, Little Library at Homewood Central Park. 9–10 a.m.

July 10: Family Fun Night, Round Auditorium. 5-6 p.m.

July 11: Girls Self Defense with Homewood Police, Large Auditorium (registration required). 10–11 a.m.

July 21: Drum Circle, Round Auditorium. 3:30-4 p.m.

July 21: “Pitch Perfect” Sing-Along, Large Auditorium. 6-8:30 p.m.